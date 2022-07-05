The oblast military administration: In Odesa, the beaches will not be open during the summer season

Odesa Oblast Military Administration and Odesa City Council decided not to open beaches in the oblast during the summer season.

This was reported by the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

"It should be remembered that the war is still going on, and the occupiers are launching missile attacks on the oblast, killing civilians. And large gatherings of people anywhere are potentially very dangerous. That is why security measures work in shopping centers, there are curfews and other restrictions. This also applies to visiting beaches and swimming," said Marchenko.

He added that people who do not comply with security measures and ignore the demands of the administration die on the beaches from enemy mines thrown ashore.