In Odesa, safe areas for vacationers will be created at the beaches

In Odesa, safe areas for vacationers will be created on the beaches, because despite the danger, the flow of people on the beach is increasing, and the police and municipal guards can not cope with such a large number of people.

This was reported in the press service of the city council.

"We are currently developing a project to create safe areas on the beaches, where special protective nets will be installed. We also plan to build additional observation towers," Trukhanov said.