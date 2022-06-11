In Odesa Oblast in the sea the man from Donetsk who despite a ban came to a beach with a family exploded on the mine

In Odesa Oblast, on the beach in the village of Hrybivka, a man exploded in a mine — he died, said a spokesman for the Odesa Oblast military administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the details of the tragedy and published a video of the accident.

"Today, the neglect of safety rules by a family from Donetsk Oblast has led to tragic consequences. While swimming in the sea in one of the villages of Odesa district, an explosion of an unknown object killed a 50-year-old head of the family in front of his wife, son and friend. The latter miraculously did not suffer, though he went swimming with the victim," the Odesa police said.