A Russian mine was brought to the coast of Odesa from the Black Sea

A Russian mine was again brought to the Black Sea coast of Odesa Oblast.
The spokesman of the Odesa Oblast Administration Serhiy Bratchuk reports about it.
According to him, the mine was found just 20 meters from the shore. It detonated in the sea, probably after a collision with another object.
A spokesman for the Odesa Oblast administration once again warned that it is dangerous to swim in the Black Sea this year.
- In late March, sea mines — presumably Russian — were also found off the coasts of Turkey and Romania. A mine was also found near the Bosphorus.
- Earlier, the Russians said that the Ukrainian side allegedly mined the approach to its shores from the Black Sea, but the mines began to drift towards the Bosphorus. In Russia, they even named their exact number — 420. This may indicate that these are Russian mines, as it is almost impossible to accurately count the number of mines in a stormy sea.
- Ukraine directly accuses Russia of mining the Black Sea.