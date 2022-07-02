In Odesa oblast, a man blew himself up to death while swimming in the sea

In Odesa oblast, a person was blown up by an explosive device to his death.

This was reported in the Odesa City Council.

"On one of the beaches of Odesa, a group of men decided to relax, despite the ban and warning about the danger of mines along the entire Black Sea coast and coastal waters. "While swimming in the sea, one of the vacationers was blown up by an undetected explosive device, his body was dragged ashore without signs of life," the message reads.

Another man was swimming with the deceased — he received a contusion and light scratches, refused to be hospitalized.