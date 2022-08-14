In Zatoka, people were blown up on the beach — two died

In Odesa oblast, people blew themselves up on one of the beaches in the village of Zatoka.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South" and the spokesman of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

The explosive device blew up the men swimming in the coastal waters. They made a holiday in a mined area, ignoring warnings of restrictions on access to the coast.

As a result, two men died on the spot, and the third was injured.