Russian troops shelled Enerhodar. An employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP died

From 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Russian troops fired six shells at occupied Enerhodar, as a result of which one person was killed and two others were wounded.

This was reported by the city mayor Dmytro Orlov.

An employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, shop foreman Maksym Marko, died on the spot. The wounded were taken to the specialized medical and sanitary unit of Enerhodar.