Russian troops shelled Enerhodar. An employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP died

From 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Russian troops fired six shells at occupied Enerhodar, as a result of which one person was killed and two others were wounded.
This was reported by the city mayor Dmytro Orlov.
An employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, shop foreman Maksym Marko, died on the spot. The wounded were taken to the specialized medical and sanitary unit of Enerhodar.
- On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the engineers of the station said that the fire of the occupiers on the NPP is being adjusted by Rosatom employees. They tell the military where to shoot, so that it is "loud, but not painful."
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and the occupied Enerhodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of troops and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the ZNPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia was against it.
- On August 14, the European Union and 42 countries issued a joint statement calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the entire territory of Ukraine.