The events of August 12 in the “Babel” review: the occupiers shelled Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblast, another collaborator was blown up in Melitopol

At night, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv with missiles. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported five explosions in three districts of the city — Slobidskyi, Kyivskyi and Novobavarskyi. In addition, the Russians shelled Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv oblast with rocket launchers — one person was killed, and three were injured. Dnipropetrovsk oblast was also shelled at night — the occupiers hit the Nikopol and Kryvorizka districts with anti-aircraft missiles, and there were casualties. The occupiers launched 11 rocket attacks on Kramatorsk. Buildings in the private sector were destroyed. Honcharenko says that there is no information about the victims yet, but local media reports about two dead and one wounded woman.

In occupied Melitopol, one of the heads of the election headquarters of the "United Russia" party, Oleg Shostak, the head of the media propaganda department, was blown up — he survived but was injured. Shostak is a close henchman of Yevgeny Balytskyi, whom the Russians appointed the "head" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia oblast. For a long time, he worked at the private local TV channel "MTV-Plus", which belonged to the Baltic. This channel systematically broadcasted a map of Ukraine without Crimea.

The SBU detained a Russian agent who was correcting the shelling of the occupiers in Kharkiv. It was he who launched a missile attack on the building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration in the center of the city in March. Then 29 people died.

New M270 multiple rocket launcher systems have arrived in Ukraine. Great Britain promised, Great Britain delivered! More "gifts" will arrive soon," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote.

On August 15, the "Supreme Court of the DNR" will begin a "trial" against five captured foreigners who fought on the side of Ukraine. The review will take place in closed mode. The militants are going to try Swedish citizen Matias Gustavsson, Croatian Vjekoslav Prebeg, as well as British citizens John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Healy.

About 98% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war against Russia. Since April, this indicator has increased by one percent. This is stated in the "Rating" poll conducted on June 27-28 by order of the International Republican Institute. 81% of respondents are sure that Ukraine will win, and 16% rather believe in victory. Also, 49% of Ukrainians believe that in the next 10 years, the main goal of Ukraine will be the return of territorial integrity. Another 48% mentioned the fight against corruption, and 35% — strengthening the countryʼs defense capabilities.