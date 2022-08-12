The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a Russian agent who was correcting the shelling of the occupiers in Kharkiv. It was he who launched a rocket attack on the building of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration in the center of the city.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

According to the Intelligence Service, the man was recruited by the FSB in 2019 while crossing the Russian border. In the past, he was a law enforcement officer. After receiving an operational nickname and undergoing training, the agent was transferred to "waiting mode", and after the invasion of Russian troops, a Russian curator contacted him.

According to his task, the agent passed intelligence to the Russians with a detailed description of the objects and information about the presence of people in them. He managed to direct the fire of the Russians not only at the building of the Oblast State Administration, but also at seven other civilian objects.

The occupiers promised the agent, in case of successful execution of the instructions, to take him to Russia and obtain citizenship, but the SSU managed to detain him. The agent was informed of the suspicion.