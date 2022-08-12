“Rating”: 98% of Ukrainians believe in victory over Russia, 64% believe that Ukraine will return all occupied territories

About 98% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war against Russia. Since April, this indicator has increased by one percent.

This is stated in the "Rating" survey commissioned by the International Republican Institute, which was conducted on June 27-28.

81% of respondents are sure that Ukraine will win, and 16% rather believe in victory.

Also, 49% of Ukrainians believe that in the next 10 years, the main goal of Ukraine will be the return of territorial integrity. Another 48% mentioned the fight against corruption, and 35% — strengthening the countryʼs defense capabilities.

At the same time, 64% believe that Ukraine will return all its occupied territories as a result of this war. 14% say that Ukraine will return to the situation on February 23, 10% believe that Ukraine will be able to return only Donbas without Crimea, and 7% — that Ukraine will lose territories altogether after the war.