Russian troops shelled Kharkiv oblast — one person was killed and three others were injured

Russian troops shelled the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv oblast with multiple rocket launcher systems. One person was killed and three others were injured in the shelling.

The press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

"According to the investigation, on August 12, around 7:30 a.m., servicemen of the Russian Federation shelled the village of Baranivka of the Bohoduhiv district. As a result of the shelling, a 50-year-old woman was killed and a 28-year-old man was injured," the message reads.

After some time, they also shelled the village of Zolochiv. A 13-year-old boy and an 83-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling. In addition, two residential buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the Russians fired from the "Uragan" MLRS, which were located in the temporarily occupied territory.