The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Lithuania has started an investigation against Sharii on suspicion of money laundering

The General Prosecutorʼs Office of Lithuania has started an investigation against blogger Anatolii Sharii on suspicion of laundering criminal funds.

The Lithuanian portal 15min writes about it.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed the newspaper that the investigation began on August 2 under Article 216 of the Criminal Code of Lithuania (legalization of property obtained through crime). The case is being investigated by the Financial Crimes Investigation Service.

According to the portal, the investigation was started after receiving a statement from the russian lawyer, Mark Feigin. According to it, since 2012, as a resident of Lithuania, Sharii could conduct unregistered activities, receive undeclared income from unknown sources and not pay taxes.