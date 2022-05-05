A Spanish court has released Anatolii Sharii on bail.
This information was confirmed to El País by the National Judicial Board of Spain.
The court did not arrest him, but forbade him to leave the country. Sharii must also hand in passports and appear in the nearest court twice a month. These precautionary measures will cease to apply within a month if Kyiv does not formally request extradition.
- On February 16, 2021, the Security Service declared blogger Anatolii Sharii wanted by the state. He is accused of treason and joint information operations with Russia against Ukraine.
- On May 5, Sharii was detained by Spanish law enforcement. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that this was due to the close cooperation of the Security Service of Ukraine with the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, international partners and as a result of a multi-level special operation by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.