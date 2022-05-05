Pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy was detained in Spain

In Spain, police detained pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy, whom the Security Service of Ukraine suspects of treason. The Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention on May 5.
Shariy has been detained thanks to the cooperation of Ukrainian law enforcement officers with international services. In Ukraine, Shariy is suspected of treason and violation of equality of people. The Security Service of Ukraine has reason to believe that Shariy acted on behalf of foreign structures.
- On February 16, 2021, the Security Service declared blogger Anatoly Shariy on the state wanted list. He is accused of treason and joint information operations with Russia against Ukraine.
- Anatoly Shariy is a former journalist who fled Ukraine in 2012 and was granted political asylum in Lithuania. He later started a political blog on YouTube. In the summer of 2019, while abroad, Shariy announced the creation of a political party and called it the Shariayʼsarty. The party is officially headed by his wife Olga. During the martial law, President Volodymyr Zelensky banned the partyʼs activities.