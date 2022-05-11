Prosecutor General Venediktova: Extradition of Sharii can take from three months to a year

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on a telethon that the extradition of a pro-Russian blogger Anatoliy Sharii would take a long time, from three to six months to a year.

According to her, Sharii is already in the process of arrest and extradition. Venediktova noted that the speed of extradition will be affected by the lawsuit and how the protection of Sharii will work.

Earlier, Venediktova urged politicians and other bloggers to refrain from commenting on Sharii, as it could make his return to Ukraine difficult. Shariiʼs defense can choose tactics of political persecution.