Venediktova urges authorities to refrain from commenting on Shariy, as it could prevent extradition

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova called on the authorities to refrain from making unnecessary comments against pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy, as this could complicate his extradition from Spain.

"You and I should have no doubt that the citizen Shariy will most likely enjoy the legal right to refuse the simplified extradition procedure to Ukraine, i.e. voluntary extradition. If this is the case, Anatoly Shariy, with the help of his legal advisers, can use a variety of defense tactics, including trying to convince the competent court of the exceptional political grounds for prosecuting him," she wrote.

Venediktova explained that after being detained in another state, the extradition court could remand the suspect in custody, release him on bail or, for example, order him to remain under house arrest.

"In other words, the suspect Shariy (like any other suspect) will be in extradition proceedings until the trial on the merits. At the same time, the measure of restraint is the competence of the Spanish court," Venediktova said.

She stressed that any statements of the Ukrainian authorities addressed to the defendant could theoretically affect the decision of the competent court of Spain. "We simply do not have the right to give Sharia an additional argument," the Prosecutor General added.

As an example, Venediktov cited the situation with Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who has been in Austria for more than 8 years, where his case of extradition to the United States is being heard.