The events of August 11 in the “Babel” review: explosions rang out at the airfield with Russian planes in Belarus, Latvia recognized the Russian Federation as a terrorist state

Yesterday, the strike aircraft of the Air Force of Ukraine carried out more than ten group airstrikes on the accumulation of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupation forces. Also, yesterday, the Air Force shot down two operational-tactical Russian drones in the Luhansk and Kharkiv areas.

At night, Russia again bombarded Kharkiv, there were four "arrivals". There is information about a hit in the yard of a residential building in the center of the city, in the Kyivsky district. There are currently no reports of casualties. In addition, the occupiers shelled the settlement of Novovorontsovka in Kherson oblast — a woman who tried to escape in the basement was killed, and two more people were injured. The Nikopol district was shelled three times from "Grad" — 120 "arrivals". In Nikopol itself, three people died, seven were injured, including a 13-year-old girl. In the Kryvy Rih district, the Zelenodol community came under fire from the Russian "Uragan" there were several fires, and no one was injured. In the Synelnykove district, the Russian Federation struck the Velikomykhailivka community. The spouse was injured — the woman is in the hospital.

Russian troops again shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the surrounding area. In total, there were 10 "arrivals" — in the area of the commandantʼs office of the station and the fire station. No one was injured, but the shift was interrupted due to shelling. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the withdrawal of troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and an end to any military operations near it. He insists on agreeing on a secure perimeter and asks some "parties" to grant access to the IAEA mission.

Belarusian journalist Franak Viačorka reported on at least eight explosions in the Gomel region near the border with Ukraine. According to eyewitnesses, the explosions occurred near the Zyabrovka airfield. Russian military aircraft are often stationed there. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus explained the night explosions and flare-ups at the airfield near the border with Ukraine: during a test run, one of the pieces of equipment caught fire after the engine was replaced, and there were no casualties.

According to the General Staff, approximately 13 thousand Belarusians agreed to take part in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. Six battalions of the Belarusian army were deployed along the border. The Ukrainian side expects that Russia may stage a provocation on the eve of Ukraineʼs Independence Day.

A conference of allies of Ukraine was held in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. It was able to collect almost €1.5 billion for military aid to the Ukrainian army. Defense ministers and representatives of Ukraine, Great Britain, Denmark, and other countries were present at the meeting.

The American TV channel CNN conducted its own investigation of the terrorist attack in the occupied Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. The conclusion is that the Russian version of events is most likely fiction. The probability that the HIMARS missile caused damage to the warehouse where the prisoners were kept is almost excluded. Two Ukrainian officials told CNN that the terrorist attack in Olenivka happened just as they were expecting a prisoner exchange with Russia.

Starting next week, Estonia will close its borders to Russians to whom it has issued a Schengen visa. The number of "victims" is a little over 50,000 people. Next week, Schengen visas issued by other countries will be discussed. Exceptions are made for diplomats and those who enter the country for humanitarian needs and have relatives or children in Estonia.

The Seimas of Latvia adopted a resolution effectively recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Seimas approved the statement "On Russiaʼs targeted military attacks on civilian residents and public space of Ukraine." The document states that Russiaʼs actions against Ukrainians are terrorism, and the Russian Federation is recognized as a state that supports terrorism.

In Russia, a fire broke out in a military unit located in the city of Dovgoprudny near Moscow. The burning area reached 1,200 square meters. Conscript soldiers and personnel of the military unit were housed in the barracks.