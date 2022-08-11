A conference of allies of Ukraine was held in Copenhagen. They collected €1.5 billion for military aid

A conference of allies of Ukraine was held in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. At it, they managed to collect about €1.5 billion for military aid to the Ukrainian army.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark writes about it.

The meeting was attended by ministers of defense and representatives of Ukraine, Great Britain, Denmark and other countries.

"They condemned Russia’s brutality and indiscriminate killing of Ukrainian civilians in the strongest way possible, and expressed their full support to Ukraine. TThey agreed on the importance of continued and sustained military assistance to Ukraine in its fight for security and freedom," the joint statement said.

At the conference, the states discussed four main areas of assistance to Ukraine:

promotion of long-term financing of Ukraine;

increasing the production of artillery and ammunition;

training of the Ukrainian military;

assistance to Ukraine with demining.

"They agreed to continue and enhance their funding of military assistance to Ukraine within these four priority areas based on national decisions and procedures," the statement said.

The next such conference is planned to be held in September.