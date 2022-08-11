The war. As a result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, 13 people died, the UAF destroyed a bridge near Kakhovka HPP, and the Russians lost at least 9 planes at the airfield in Crimea. Day 169: live coverage

On the night of August 10, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, killing 13 people. The Ukrainian military struck a bridge in the area of the Kakhovka HPP and destroyed it, and Russia lost 9 of its planes due to explosions in the occupied Crimea. Follow the main events of the 169th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 10).