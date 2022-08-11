IAEA: Backup power supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored

The International Nuclear Energy Agency reported that Ukraine has restored the reserve power line of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was previously connected to the power system by only one of the four main lines.
This is stated on the website of the IAEA.
The IAEA reported on the restoration of power, referring to the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation. Now the line can be used by the Zaporizhzhia NPP to provide electricity in case of need.
IAEA Director General, Raphael Grossi, called this a positive event.
- On August 3, the Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, said that all nuclear safety measures were violated at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP — it was completely out of the organizationʼs control.
- On August 5, Russian troops shelled the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP — they hit the high-voltage communication line of an autotransformer. After that, the station was hit by rocket systems of salvo fire. Due to this, the power unit was disconnected at the station. The nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged. There was a risk of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances.
- Citing sources, The Insider writes that the Russians are mining the station — the occupiers store mines and ammunition in the immediate vicinity of the power units and under the overpasses.
- On August 6, the Russians again bombarded the Zaporizhzhia NPP — the rockets hit near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel. Radiation monitoring sensors failed, and one station employee was injured.
- On August 9, the president of "Energoatom", Petro Kotin, reported that "Rosatom" handed over to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP a plan to reconnect the plant to the annexed Crimea, which threatens with a catastrophe. According to him, it is vital for Ukraine to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP before winter.
- Currently, there are about 500 Russian military personnel at the station. According to Energoatom, as of August 11, the NPP is operating with a "risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards."