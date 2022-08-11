IAEA: Backup power supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored

The International Nuclear Energy Agency reported that Ukraine has restored the reserve power line of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was previously connected to the power system by only one of the four main lines.

This is stated on the website of the IAEA.

The IAEA reported on the restoration of power, referring to the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation. Now the line can be used by the Zaporizhzhia NPP to provide electricity in case of need.

IAEA Director General, Raphael Grossi, called this a positive event.