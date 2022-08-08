Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with a request to send a security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency with a demand to send a security mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant captured by the Russians.

This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

"Once again, I call on the Secretary General of the UN, the IAEA and the entire world community to take possible measures to send a security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, to demilitarize the territory of the NPP completely, and to provide safety guarantees to the employees of the nuclear plant and residents of the city of Enerhodar for the maintenance of the plant. Corresponding letters were prepared and sent today," said Lubinets.

He emphasized that Russia is resorting to nuclear terrorism and endangering millions of human lives by shelling nuclear power plants. Lubinets reminded that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian troops mined the station and may torture its employees.

"The devastating consequences of nuclear terrorism and the spread of radioactivity do not "respect" state borders, and radioactive emissions spread uncontrollably. The consequences of radioactive pollution remain for decades," Lubinets emphasized.

In addition, he cited the alleged address of the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces, Valeriy Vasiliev, which is distributed by the Russian public and propagandists. He could declare that on the site of the station, "there will be either Russian land or a scorched desert." "And if there is the toughest order — we must fulfill it with honor!" — says the post shared by the public. It is currently impossible to verify whether this is indeed the case.