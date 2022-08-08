A “referendum” for joining to Russia was announced in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast

Collaborator and so-called "head" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, Evgeny Balytskyi, stated that he signed the order to start a "referendum" for the "reunification" of the captured territories with Russia.

The video with his announcement was published by the Kremlin mass media.

Collaborator Balytskyi, who, according to the SSU, helped the occupiers to steal and export Ukrainian grain, announced in his statement that the so-called oblast election commission began preparing and organizing a pseudo-referendum.