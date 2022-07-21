Bloomberg: the Kremlin plans to annex the captured territories of Ukraine by mid-September

The Russian occupants are in a hurry to hold so-called "referendums" on joining the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation by mid-September. They want to hold them until September 15, in order to then give Putin the opportunity to add the regions to the composition of Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Pseudo-voting is planned to be held in the already occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as those that may be occupied in the coming weeks.

This process is managed in Russia by Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kirienko. He constantly visits the occupied Donbas, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts to check the process of preparing "referendums".

Annexation is necessary for the Kremlin in order to show the Russians the success of the war, and the international community — that Russia will not agree on the return of the occupied territories.