The SSU intercepted the occupiersʼ documents about the “referendum” in the Kherson oblast. Pickets and 20 “election commissions” are planned

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) intercepted Russian documents regulating the holding of a fake "referendum" in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson oblast for the accession of Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The occupiers developed the concept of preparation for the "referendum" and defined the main areas of work with reference to dates. At the same time, the final date of the "voting" itself has not yet been set. Representatives of the occupation administration were tasked with creating 20 "election commissions" under the leadership of local collaborators. The composition of the "electoral commissions" had to be approved by August 1 of this year.

The "referendum" should be promoted by the so-called "activists" of the "Volunteers for Russia" organization. Its participants are supposed to disperse in the region to simulate the support of the occupiers by local residents, as well as to shoot staged scenes for russian TV. These "activists" must organize more than 140 simultaneous pickets, 30 of which are planned to be held in Kherson. All this should be covered by Kremlin-controlled media resources and bloggers, who are being transferred en masse to the region.

They plan to distribute food kits to the local residents to encourage them, but the collaborators report to their Russian leaders that the people of Kherson do not accept the idea of "joining" and are actively resisting.

The SSU identified and established all the traitors and their coordinators from the Russian Federation involved in the organization of the pseudo-referendum.