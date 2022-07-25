“Radio Liberty”: the occupiers plan to falsify 70% for Russia in the “referendum” in the occupied Donetsk oblast

The Russian occupiers are preparing to hold a so-called "referendum" in occupied Donetsk oblast. It is planned to falsify the result that allegedly 70% of local people voted for joining the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the "Radio Liberty" Ukrainian project — "Donbas. Realities".

The publication received documents from Ukrainian intelligence with instructions from the Russians on how to prepare for the pseudo-referendum. They plan to vote with the help of the so-called "voterʼs mark", when someone who has already voted is put on the finger of a permanent paint that cannot be washed off for several days. Thus, in many countries where there are serious problems with the identification of documents, they fight to prevent people from voting multiple times.

Currently, voter lists are being formed in the occupied territories, in particular through humanitarian aid distribution centers, and "election commissions" are being created. In particular, the planned use of the so-called "street election commissions" located in tents.

As for the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and Zaporizhzhia, Russia has not yet decided what to do with them. In order to hold a "referendum" there, they need some kind of appeal to Putin from a pseudo-organization that will create the appearance of representing the people. Such a body still needs to be created. For example, in the Zaporizhzhia oblast there are already several variants of the name — "peopleʼs council", "peopleʼs meeting", "peopleʼs assembly".

There is still no date for such a "referendum". Currently, the Russian Federation is considering the possibility of holding it on September 11.