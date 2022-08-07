Zelensky: Pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories will make negotiations with Russia impossible

Russiaʼs reported pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories will make any peace negotiations impossible.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his speech.

"The position of our state remains as it was before: we will not give anything of ours, and if the occupiers follow the path of these pseudo-referendums, they will close for themselves any possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and the free world, which the Russian side will definitely need in a certain moment," said the head of state.

Zelensky also threatened responsibility for all those who will help the occupiers in the preparation and holding of the referendum.