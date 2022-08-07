Reuters: Israel agreed to a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, but the shelling does not stop

Israel and Palestinian militants from "Islamic Jihad" agreed on a truce in the Gaza Strip from Sunday evening. Egypt acted as a mediator.

Reuters writes about it.

An Egyptian intelligence source told the agency that Israel had agreed to the proposal, while a Palestinian official added that the truce would take effect at 8 p.m.

On Sunday morning, the Islamic Jihad group shelled the western part of Jerusalem. The Israeli military said they had intercepted the projectiles that were flying toward the city. According to the latest data from the Israel Defense Forces, the Islamic Jihad group fired more than 780 rockets and projectiles at Israel. Of them, 180 fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted about 270 shells. It is also reported that during the day, the Israeli military destroyed 11 launchers, from which the fighters of "Islamic Jihad" are firing.