Israel announced the destruction of the entire top leadership of “Islamic Jihad”

The Israeli army in the Gaza Strip has been conducting the anti-terrorist operation "Dawn" since August 5 to destroy the local infrastructure of the Palestinian group "Islamic Jihad".

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

On the first day of the operation, Israel was able to eliminate the commander of the Al-Quds Brigade (the military wing of Islamic Jihad) in Gaza, Taysir Jabari, and on the second day, the commander of the southern brigade of the Al-Quds Brigade in Gaza, Khalid Mansour.

The leadership of "Islamic Jihad" confirmed their death. The head of the Operational Directorate of the Israeli Armed Forces, Major General Oded Basiuk, said that Israel destroyed the entire top leadership of the "Islamic Jihad".

In response, "Islamic Jihad" launched about 350 unguided rockets at Israel — 162 of them were intercepted by the "Iron Dome" air defense system, about 100 rockets fell near the Gaza Strip, and more than 30 — in the Mediterranean Sea. Two rockets fell on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

As of August 7, according to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, 31 people were killed and 265 injured in IDF attacks. The Israeli side has not yet reported on the dead from its side. It is known about 28 victims.