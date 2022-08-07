Israel announced the destruction of the entire top leadership of “Islamic Jihad”

The Israeli army in the Gaza Strip has been conducting the anti-terrorist operation "Dawn" since August 5 to destroy the local infrastructure of the Palestinian group "Islamic Jihad".
This is reported by The Times of Israel.
On the first day of the operation, Israel was able to eliminate the commander of the Al-Quds Brigade (the military wing of Islamic Jihad) in Gaza, Taysir Jabari, and on the second day, the commander of the southern brigade of the Al-Quds Brigade in Gaza, Khalid Mansour.
The leadership of "Islamic Jihad" confirmed their death. The head of the Operational Directorate of the Israeli Armed Forces, Major General Oded Basiuk, said that Israel destroyed the entire top leadership of the "Islamic Jihad".
In response, "Islamic Jihad" launched about 350 unguided rockets at Israel — 162 of them were intercepted by the "Iron Dome" air defense system, about 100 rockets fell near the Gaza Strip, and more than 30 — in the Mediterranean Sea. Two rockets fell on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.
As of August 7, according to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, 31 people were killed and 265 injured in IDF attacks. The Israeli side has not yet reported on the dead from its side. It is known about 28 victims.
- On August 1, Israel arrested the leader of "Islamic Jihad" Bassam al-Saadi. After that, escalation began on the border between Gaza and Israel. On August 5, Israelʼs armed forces struck several Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza during Operation Dawn. Israeli strikes destroyed the military structures of "Islamic Jihad" and killed the main terrorist leader Taysir al-Jabari. Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz justified these strikes by the need to prevent a major terrorist attack planned by Islamic Jihad after the arrest of its leader.
- In the evening of August 5, "Islamic Jihad" began a massive rockets attack on Israel.
- On the night of August 6, more than 160 missiles were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip — almost all of them were shot down by the Iron Dome. Meanwhile, the Israeli air force struck terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, and the military conducted raids on the West Bank of the Jordan River. There, 20 suspects of connections with terrorists were detained.
- At the end of the day, about 350 rockets were fired at Israel. The IDF responded by striking terrorist targets, killing one of its leaders, Khaled Mansour. He died during an airstrike in the city of Rafah.
- The representative of the Israeli forces, Ran Kochav, stated that the operation "Dawn" will last a week.
