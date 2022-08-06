More than 160 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The IDF conducted an operation to detain terrorists

During the night, more than 160 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel.

This is reported by The Times of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Military representative Ran Kochav said that the Iron Dome anti-aircraft system intercepted 95% of the missiles fired by fighters of the Islamic Jihad movement in the south and center of the country. 30 rockets fell at the launch site — in the Gaza Strip.

During the rocket attack, the Israeli aircraft struck terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. Missile launch sites, bases and strongholds were liquidated.

In addition, Israeli forces conducted a raid in the West Bank of the Jordan River, detaining 20 suspects with ties to Islamic Jihad. Among them are 19 Palestinians.

IDF

IDF

The IDF says they are ready for hostilities and do not expect a quick end to the conflict. Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the call-up of 25,000 reservists.