”Islamic Jihad” launched 70 rockets towards Israel. Most of them were intercepted by “Iron Dome”

Islamic Jihad fired 70 rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel, hours after Israel killed the head of Islamic Jihadʼs operations with an airstrike.

This is reported by the Israeli publications The Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.

So, on the evening of August 5, more than 70 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at the southern and central regions of Israel. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. The Israel Defense Forces retaliated and struck other targets allegedly linked to Islamic Jihadʼs terrorist infrastructure. No casualties have been reported.