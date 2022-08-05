”Islamic Jihad” launched 70 rockets towards Israel. Most of them were intercepted by “Iron Dome”

Islamic Jihad fired 70 rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel, hours after Israel killed the head of Islamic Jihadʼs operations with an airstrike.
This is reported by the Israeli publications The Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.
So, on the evening of August 5, more than 70 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at the southern and central regions of Israel. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. The Israel Defense Forces retaliated and struck other targets allegedly linked to Islamic Jihadʼs terrorist infrastructure. No casualties have been reported.
The Israel Defense Forces also announced the start of a large-scale air operation against Islamic Jihad in Gaza. "Our policy is clear — anyone who threatens us will be destroyed," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.
- On August 1, Israel arrested the leader of "Islamic Jihad" Bassam al-Saadi. After that, escalation began on the border between Gaza and Israel. On August 5, the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) struck several Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza during Operation Dawn. Israeli strikes destroyed the military structures of "Islamic Jihad" and killed the main terrorist leader Taysir al-Jabari. Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz justified these strikes by the need to prevent a major terrorist attack planned by Islamic Jihad after the arrest of its leader.