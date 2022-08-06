During the day, about 350 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. The IDF retaliated with an airstrike

During the first day of the "Dawn" military operation, about 350 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

Of them, 94 fell in the Gaza Strip, another 29 in the Mediterranean Sea, and two near Tel Aviv. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted 162 missiles.

One of the rockets landed in the coastal city of Ashkelon. Hereʼs the CCTV footage from there:

The Israeli army, in turn, carried out an airstrike on Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian media reported that seven people were killed in the attack, four of whom were children aged 9-11. Another victim is 19 years old.

An Israeli official told reporters that Israel considers the explosion in Jabalia to be a failed missile launch.

He said Israel carried out the last airstrike in the area about two hours before the deadly blast, but the Israel Defense Forces would still look into the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces also announced that they had eliminated another leader of the "Islamic Jihad" in the Gaza Strip. Terrorist Khaled Mansour was killed during an airstrike in the city of Rafah.

Earlier, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel will end its military campaign against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip only when the terrorists stop firing rockets at Israel.

"If Jihad announces a cease fire, we will cease fire as well," Lieberman told Channel 12 News.