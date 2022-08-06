The Israeli operation “Dawn” will last a week. The strikes on the Gaza Strip continue

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to carry out airstrikes against the targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. The representative of the troops, Ran Kochav, said that the operation Dawn will last a week.
This was reported by The Times of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
During the operation, more than 30 airstrikes of the Israeli Air Force destroyed 30 targets and 40 terrorist facilities, including five missile launch sites, six warehouses and workshops for the production of missiles, as well as observation points.
The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health says 13 people have been killed and 114 injured in IDF attacks. The agency does not specify who these are — civilians or military.
The Israeli side has not yet reported about the dead.
Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad continues to fire rockets at the towns of Sderot, Ashkelon and Ashdod.
- On August 1, Israel arrested the leader of Islamic Jihad Bassam al-Saadi. After that, escalation began on the border between Gaza and Israel. On August 5, Israelʼs armed forces struck several Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza during the Dawn operation. Israeli strikes destroyed the military structures of Islamic Jihad and killed the main terrorist leader Taysir al-Jabari. Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz justified these strikes by the need to prevent a major terrorist attack planned by Islamic Jihad after the arrest of its leader.
- In the evening of August 5, Islamic Jihad began a massive rocket attack on Israel.
- On the night of August 6, more than 160 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip — almost all of them were shot down by the Iron Dome. Meanwhile, the Israeli air force struck terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, and the military conducted raids on the West Bank of the Jordan River. There, 20 suspects of connections with terrorists were detained.