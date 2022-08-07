Main Directorate of Intelligence: The terrorist act in Olenivka was a special operation of the Russian Federation against the supply of weapons to Ukraine

The Russian terrorist attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka was a special operation of the Russian army to discredit the supply of western weapons to Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a member of the coordinating staff for the treatment of prisoners of war, stated this.

"From the beginning of this terrible tragedy and terrible farce that we saw on the part of the Russians, it was a falsification. From the first reports of the use and deliberate firing of high-precision HIMARS weapons, it was a special operation against the supply of Western high-precision weapons to Ukraine. It was a special operation aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society and demoralizing Ukrainian prisoners of war. It was a falsification from the very beginning, but the world quickly exposes such things," he emphasized.