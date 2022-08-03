The Red Cross stated that it did not guarantee the safety of the soldiers who left Azovstal

The International Committee of the Red Cross stated that it did not guarantee the safety of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left Azovstal. This is stated in the statement of the organization dated August 3.

"We did not guarantee the safety of prisoners of war who were in the hands of the enemy because it is not within our power. We explained this to the parties in advance. The parties to the conflict are obliged to ensure the protection of prisoners of war from acts of violence, intimidation, and public curiosity, as well as from the consequences of hostilities. Only the parties to the conflict can finally ensure the safety of prisoners of war," the Red Cross said.

The organization emphasized that during the withdrawal of the military from "Azovstal" they were a neutral mediator in coordination with the parties to the conflict. Also, the Red Cross recorded all information about the military, with the understanding that later permission would be given to visit them.

After the terrorist attack in Olenivka, the Red Cross requested access to the colony and to all places where victims are being treated or where bodies could be transported. The Red Cross also offered to support the evacuation of the wounded and provide free medical supplies, protective equipment, and forensics materials — an offer that went unanswered, as did a request for access. The organization stated that it cannot force "the parties of the conflict" to provide access to the prisoners of war in Olenivka — "it depends on goodwill."

"We are ready for deployment in Olenivka. We already have medical and forensic teams working nearby, as we have been working in Donetsk since 2014," the Red Cross added.

Since May, the International Committee of the Red Cross has visited "Olenivka" once, in May, to deliver water tanks. Then they managed to communicate with the military, but not all of them — there was no access to the prisoners of war, who were kept individually.