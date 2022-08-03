Secretary-General Guterres said that the UN will launch a “fact-finding mission” of the terrorist attack in Olenivka

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations will launch a "fact-finding mission" of the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the colony in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, Donetsk oblast.

Guterres told reporters that Ukraine and Russia had demanded an investigation. According to him, the terms of reference for the mission are currently being prepared, which requires the consent of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.