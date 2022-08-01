Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that he did not receive any signal from the UN regarding the terrorist attack in Olenivka

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he had not yet received any signal from the UN regarding the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

He said this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"I can report that we have communication with the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the United Nations, we have a worse situation. I send letters and official requests. I did it on the first day, right after the tragedy. I personally did not receive any signal, even an unofficial one. I can publicly confirm this," said Lubinets.