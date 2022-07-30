Ombudsman Lubinets wants to personally visit the colony in occupied Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners are kept

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, wants to personally visit the colony in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war died. He emphasizes that the explosion in Olenivka is a war crime.
He announced this on the air of the telethon.
"I am not just ready — I demand that I be given the opportunity to visit this place of war crimes," Lubinets said.
According to him, currently representatives of Ukraine can only analyze those photos and videos that are publicly available. He emphasizes that all of them have no evidence of shelling of the colony.
"I think that all military experts will say with one voice that it is impossible in principle that any rocket hit the barracks. The Russian soldiers who were there were also unharmed by some miracle. Not a single employee of this correctional institution was injured either," he explained.
Ukraine is now demanding that the international institutions that guaranteed the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from Azovstal guarantee the safety of the prisoners and their return home through exchange. Similarly, Ukraine demands to give the ombudsman access to the colony in Olenivka.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russians said that it was the Ukrainian Armed Forces that was hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the detention center was shelled by the Russians themselves with artillery in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured in the shelling.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. The Security Service of Ukraine intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that Russian troops are responsible for the shelling of the pre-trial detention center.