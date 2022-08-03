The SBI is conducting a search on “Kanal 4”, which belonged to collaborator Kovalev. The channel will be transferred to ARMA management

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches on Channel 4, which belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovalev.
This was reported by the press service of the SBI.
His assistant and TV channel managers were also investigated. The management of the channelʼs corporate rights was transferred to the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA) by the decision of the investigating judge.
Previously, the court, according to the materials of the SBI, seized Kovalevʼs property for its confiscation in favor of the state. In particular, shares in the authorized capital of three companies, as well as his bank accounts, were seized. The total value of corporate rights exceeds UAH 4.7 million. One of the legal entities, 100% of the authorized capital of which has been seized, is TRK "Interradio" LLC — the Ukrainian information and entertainment TV channel "Channel 4".
- On July 25, it was reported that Ukrainian businessman Vitaly Kropachev bought the company "Corona-Sunrise", which was a co-owner of "Channel 4". This TV channel belongs to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovalov, who is in the occupied Kherson oblast and even got a position in the local "government".
- On June 22, in the occupied part of the Kherson oblast, in the city of Hola Prystan, an attempt was made on a blacksmith — his car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" was taken in relation to Kovalev. Later, he appeared on video and declared about "sabotage by the Ukrainian special services."
- On July 4, Kovalev received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson oblast.
- On July 6, he was informed of suspicion of treason. Later, the court chose a preventive measure for him. He is currently wanted.