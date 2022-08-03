The SBI is conducting a search on “Kanal 4”, which belonged to collaborator Kovalev. The channel will be transferred to ARMA management

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches on Channel 4, which belonged to the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovalev.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

His assistant and TV channel managers were also investigated. The management of the channelʼs corporate rights was transferred to the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA) by the decision of the investigating judge.

Previously, the court, according to the materials of the SBI, seized Kovalevʼs property for its confiscation in favor of the state. In particular, shares in the authorized capital of three companies, as well as his bank accounts, were seized. The total value of corporate rights exceeds UAH 4.7 million. One of the legal entities, 100% of the authorized capital of which has been seized, is TRK "Interradio" LLC — the Ukrainian information and entertainment TV channel "Channel 4".