The Member of Parliament and collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliоv, was declared wanted. The court chose a preventive measure for him

The Member of Parliament and collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov, was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of posting bail. The deputy was declared wanted.
This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.
On July 6, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed him of the suspicion of treason. According to the investigation, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Kovalev is in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson oblast and helps the occupying forces.
And at the beginning of July, he assumed the position of deputy head of the "Government of the Kherson oblast" illegally created by the occupying administration of the aggressor state.
- On July 4, Kovaliov received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson oblast.
- On June 22, in the occupied part of the Kherson oblast, in Hola Prystan city, an attempt was made on a blacksmith — his car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" had been taken against Kovaliov. Later, he appeared on video and declared about "sabotage by the Ukrainian special services."