The Member of Parliament and collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliоv, was declared wanted. The court chose a preventive measure for him

The Member of Parliament and collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov, was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of posting bail. The deputy was declared wanted.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

On July 6, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed him of the suspicion of treason. According to the investigation, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Kovalev is in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson oblast and helps the occupying forces.

And at the beginning of July, he assumed the position of deputy head of the "Government of the Kherson oblast" illegally created by the occupying administration of the aggressor state.