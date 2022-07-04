The occupying power of Kherson oblast created a “government”. Peopleʼs deputy-collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov received a “position”

The occupying authorities of Kherson oblast announced the creation of a "government" headed by the vice-premier of the Kaliningrad oblast, former FSB employee Sergey Yeliseev.
"Kommersant" and Interfax write about it.
Russian Vladimir Bespalov, who was the deputy minister for municipal development of the Kaliningrad oblast, was appointed as the so-called "deputy head for internal policy".
Another Russian official, Mikhail Rolykov, who was the deputy head of the administration of the city district of Kashira in the suburbs of Moscow, became the "Minister of Education and Science."
Peopleʼs deputy of "Servants of the People" and collaborator Oleksii Kovaliov, who is in the occupied territory of Kherson oblast, received the position of "deputy head for agriculture".
- On June 22, in the occupied part of Kherson oblast, in the city of Hola Prystan, an attempt was made on a blacksmith — his car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" had been taken against Kovaliov.
- Subsequently, Kovalev declared about "sabotage of the Ukrainian special services".
- Kherson oblast has been occupied by the Russians since March 2022. Collaborators and the occupation administration are asking Putin to include the oblast in Russia. For this, a "referendum" is being prepared for the autumn.