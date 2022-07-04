The occupying power of Kherson oblast created a “government”. Peopleʼs deputy-collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov received a “position”

The occupying authorities of Kherson oblast announced the creation of a "government" headed by the vice-premier of the Kaliningrad oblast, former FSB employee Sergey Yeliseev.

"Kommersant" and Interfax write about it.

Russian Vladimir Bespalov, who was the deputy minister for municipal development of the Kaliningrad oblast, was appointed as the so-called "deputy head for internal policy".

Another Russian official, Mikhail Rolykov, who was the deputy head of the administration of the city district of Kashira in the suburbs of Moscow, became the "Minister of Education and Science."

Peopleʼs deputy of "Servants of the People" and collaborator Oleksii Kovaliov, who is in the occupied territory of Kherson oblast, received the position of "deputy head for agriculture".