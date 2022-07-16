The court seized the property of an MP-collaborator Oleksiy Kovalyov, including “Channel 4”

The court seized the property of an ex-parliamentarian Oleksiy Kovalyov, who is suspected of treason and aiding and abetting Russia.

This is reported on the website of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Arrest was imposed for further confiscation of property. In particular, the defendantʼs shares in the authorized capital of three legal entities, as well as his bank accounts, were seized. The total value of corporate rights is more than 4.7 million hryvnias. One of the legal entities is "Interradio" LLC — the Ukrainian information and entertainment TV channel "Channel 4".