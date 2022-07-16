The court seized the property of an MP-collaborator Oleksiy Kovalyov, including “Channel 4”

The court seized the property of an ex-parliamentarian Oleksiy Kovalyov, who is suspected of treason and aiding and abetting Russia.
This is reported on the website of the State Bureau of Investigation.
Arrest was imposed for further confiscation of property. In particular, the defendantʼs shares in the authorized capital of three legal entities, as well as his bank accounts, were seized. The total value of corporate rights is more than 4.7 million hryvnias. One of the legal entities is "Interradio" LLC — the Ukrainian information and entertainment TV channel "Channel 4".
- On June 22, in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, in the town of Gola Prystan, Kovalyovʼs car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" had been taken against the traitor. Later, he appeared on video and told about "sabotage by the Ukrainian special services".
- On July 4, Kovalyov received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson oblast.
- On July 6, he was informed of suspicion of treason. Later, the court chose a preventive measure for him. He is currently wanted.