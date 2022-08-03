The occupiers near Kherson began to transport equipment by a separate ferry crossing. This is indicated by satellite images

The Planet Labs satellite recorded that the Russian military began using a separate ferry crossing to transport equipment across the Dnipro near occupied Kherson.

This is reported by the "Scheme" project.

Journalists note that this is the second crossing built by the occupiers after precise strikes by the Armed Forces on the Antonivka auto- and railway bridges.

The ferry crossing first appeared on Planet Labs satellite images on August 1 — near the Prydniprovske village, Kherson oblast, near the destroyed railway bridge. The satellite captured six pieces of equipment on the crossing and four more on the shore.

The satellite also recorded another crossing near the Antonivka bridge itself. The occupiers stated they were using it to transport civilians.