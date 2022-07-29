The Russian occupiers built a pontoon crossing near the Antonivskyi railway bridge in Kherson oblast. A ferry operates near the car park

The Russian occupiers built a pontoon crossing near the Antonivskyi railway bridge in the occupied Kherson oblast. There is a ferry crossing near the Antonivskyi road bridge.

This is confirmed by satellite images that are publicly available.

The connection with the right-bank Kherson oblast takes place via three bridges: the Antonivskyi road bridge near Kherson, the Antonivskyi railway bridge, which is located 5 km upstream, and also through the Kakhovska HPP dam near Nova Kakhovka. All these bridges were hit: the Antonivsky highway is currently closed, and the Russians tried to repair the Kakhovska HPP dam. The occupiers also claimed that the armed forces also beat the railway bridge, but there are no photos or videos from there.

The Russians organized a ferry crossing near the Antonivsky automobile bridge. There are already photos from there in social networks, and this is also confirmed by satellites — on the right bank near the bridge, the exit to the new crossing can be seen.

Antonivskyi automobile bridge, July 18. Sentinel Antonivskyi automobile bridge, July 28. Sentinel Antonivskyi automobile bridge, July 18. Antonivskyi automobile bridge, July 28. Sentinel

In the July 28 satellite photo, there is no pontoon crossing near the Antonivskyi railway bridge. But radar satellites for July 29 already show that the occupiers are building a crossing near this bridge.