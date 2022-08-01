Overview of events on August 1: Occupiers advance and Bakhmut and build up forces in the south, Germany transfers MARS II to Ukraine and US HIMARS

The day before, the occupiers shelled the border communities of Sumy oblast seven times. In total, almost 90 arrivals from various types of weapons were recorded. At night, the enemy again shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast — Nikopol and Kryvy Rih. More than 60 flights from "Grad" over Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivsk hromada, the occupiers deliberately aimed at residential quarters. Two women were injured. One of them was hospitalized in serious condition. As a result of Russian shelling in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, men aged 30 and 72 were wounded, the latter died in the hospital. The occupiers hit a medical dispensary in Mykolaiv with rockets. The attack happened around two in the morning. Rescuers assume that the strike was carried out from the S-300 system. The central part of the building was destroyed.

The Russian army fired 20 rockets at Marhanets. They hit a residential building where six children were. A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured. Her condition is serious. She is in the hospital. In the city, eight private residential buildings, a utility building, an office building, a cafe and several businesses were damaged. Broken power lines — part of the streets are without light.

Russian occupiers are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the Avdiivka and Soledar areas.

In the south, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 52 Russians, four tanks, two Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar installations, a self-propelled artillery installation, eight units of armored vehicles and vehicles, and four warehouses with ammunition in the Berislavsk and Bashtanka districts. Ukrainian marines captured 11 Russians, including one officer, during a counteroffensive in Kherson oblast. The armed forces have already liberated 46 settlements in Kherson oblast.

The upcoming offensive of the Armed Forces forces Russia to withdraw troops to the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky.

The movement of military equipment, ammunition and personnel of the Russian army continues throughout the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In the village of Molochne of Saky District, near Lake Solene, the occupiers placed missile complexes. It is also noted that a cluster of Russian military equipment was noticed near the occupied Dzhankoy: both incapacitated after the battles and new ones arriving from the territory of the Russian Federation.

German MARS II multiple rocket systems have arrived in Ukraine, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov announced. On July 26, Germany transferred three MARS systems to Ukraine. They are similar to the American M270, but slightly adapted to the needs of the German army. In addition, four more M142 HIMARS rocket launcher systems from the USA arrived in Ukraine.

The so-called "supreme court" of the Russian entity "DNR" will consider the cases of three subjects of Great Britain, a Swede and a Croat, who were captured in Mariupol. It is noted that they defended "Azovstal", some of them are "Azovians". The date of the hearings and the format of the meetings have not yet been determined.

In the occupied city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, the Russians set up "dirty tents with dirty water." People wash according to schedule. Due to active hostilities in the city, the entire infrastructure was destroyed.