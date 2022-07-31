Despite the promise, Russia still has not granted the Red Cross access to the colony in Olenivka

The International Committee of the Red Cross still has not received permission to access the colony in the occupied Olenivka in Donetsk oblast.

The statement of the ICRC is quoted by the Reuters agency.

“The parties must do everything in their power, including through impartial investigations, to help determine the facts behind the attack. However, it is not the role or mandate of the ICRC to carry out public investigations into alleged war crimes," the statement said.

Before that, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Moscow was officially inviting experts from the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

Also, Russia has not yet responded to Ukraineʼs demand for the return of the bodies of the dead Azov residents. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced this at a briefing in Kremenchuk.