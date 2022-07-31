Despite the promise, Russia still has not granted the Red Cross access to the colony in Olenivka

The International Committee of the Red Cross still has not received permission to access the colony in the occupied Olenivka in Donetsk oblast.
The statement of the ICRC is quoted by the Reuters agency.
“The parties must do everything in their power, including through impartial investigations, to help determine the facts behind the attack. However, it is not the role or mandate of the ICRC to carry out public investigations into alleged war crimes," the statement said.
Before that, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Moscow was officially inviting experts from the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the terrorist attack in Olenivka.
Also, Russia has not yet responded to Ukraineʼs demand for the return of the bodies of the dead Azov residents. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced this at a briefing in Kremenchuk.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians kept Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russians said that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that hit it with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre-trial detention center was shelled by the Russians themselves with artillery in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by shelling, 130 were injured.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. The Security Service of Ukraine intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that Russian troops are responsible for the shelling of the pre-trial detention center.
- On July 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack in a colony in the occupied Olenivka of the Donetsk region. The list includes 48 dead, the identities of two are being established, because they allegedly died on the way to the hospital. There are 73 names on the list of the wounded.
- Journalist Christopher Miller published a photo of a Russian prisoner of war camp in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk oblast. The photos were taken by the Maxar satellite before and after the terrorist attack in the colony.