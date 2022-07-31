Russia announced that it had invited the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the death of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that the Russian Federation officially invited experts from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to investigate the terrorist attack in the colony in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region.

This is stated in the Telegram of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"The Russian Federation has officially invited experts from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to carry out an objective investigation of the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, which led to the death of a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war," the occupiersʼ defense ministry said.