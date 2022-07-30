”Azov” for the first time officially commented on the mass killing of prisoners in Olenivka

The acting commander of the "Azov" regiment, Mykyta Nadtochii, made the first official statement regarding the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the detention center in the occupied territory of Donetsk oblast.

"We regard the attack on Olenivka as an act of public execution. Russia carried it out with impunity. They are used to the fact that no one will hold them accountable, even for openly violating the laws and customs of war. Therefore, we, "Azov", Ukraine as a state and the entire civilized world will give a painful rebuff so that Russia remembers this once and for all. We are already finding out the names of the executioners and organizers of the execution, we already have preliminary information," said Nadtochii.

According to him, the regiment already has preliminary information, but is not yet ready to announce it.

"Ukraine, as a state, will ensure a fair punishment. For a day they lied about the Ukrainian army, and today they confirmed their crime with a statement from the embassy. I want to remind Putin, who is personally responsible for this crime, that "they donʼt talk about the rope in the hanged manʼs house," the commander emphasized, adding that now "Azov" is the entire country and everyone will take revenge for the killing of prisoners.