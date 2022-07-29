The main events of July 29: the occupiers killed captured “Azov” citizens in Olenivka, and a warehouse exploded in Ilovaisk

The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were wounded in the Olenivka detention center in the DNR. The occupiers say that the detention center was allegedly hit with HIMARS, and among the dead were captured "Azovs". The Russian agency has already declared a provocation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian troops planned to kill the captured fighters of "Azov" in the occupied Olenivka. The building where they were kept was shelled with artillery in order to accuse Ukraine of war crimes, as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions. The General Staff is still clarifying the consequences of the shelling. The former commander of the "Azov" regiment, Andriy Biletsky, confirmed that "Azov" citizens were held in Olenivka. According to him, the Russians moved the regimentʼs soldiers to a separate building, after which they fired at it. He announced a manhunt for everyone involved in their murder. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine began to investigate the death of the prisoners.

Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner PMC" are behind the explosion in the colony in Olenivka, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war. They carried out the explosion on the instructions of the owner of "PMC" — "Putinʼs cook" Yevgeny Prigozhin. They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. This was announced by Ukrainian military intelligence. The main purpose of the terrorist attack, according to intelligence, is to hide the facts of the total embezzlement of funds allocated for the maintenance of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

A video of the abuse of a prisoner of war in Ukrainian camouflage appeared on one of the Russian Telegram channels. Two occupiers castrated the captive with a clerical knife. A senior adviser to the US Congress, Paul Massaro, reacted to this video. He called on the West to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles and modern tanks to "put an end to this crime against humanity."

At night, the Russians shelled the center of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The occupiers targeted a two-story building, under the rubble of which people are already being searched, and the building of a higher education institution. In addition, the Russian troops shelled the residential quarters of Nikopol from the "Grad" — six private houses and commercial buildings were damaged, reported the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko. Previously, people were not injured.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv, five people were killed, and 14 were injured. In addition, in the morning, the Russians launched a missile attack on the residential quarter of Kramatorsk, reported the head of Donetsk oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko. Two dead and five wounded are known. Two private houses were completely destroyed, 21 were damaged.

A series of explosions rang out in occupied Ilovaisk at night. Local communities report the explosion of shells. Presumably, a Russian warehouse with ammunition was blown up there.

The bodies of the dead have not been removed from the occupied territories of Luhansk oblast for a long time. One of the most serious problems is water. The Russian occupiers do not retrieve the bodies of dead people from under the rubble, they do not take corpses from forest plantations. All decomposition products end up in water, and people are poisoned when they collect it from wells and then consume it.

In Kherson, the Russian military stole a passenger steamship that was moored on the Karantinnyi Island, the police of Kherson oblast reported. Today, the occupiers use it to cross the Dnipro River in the area of the damaged Antonivskyi bridge.