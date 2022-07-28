Reuters: Egypt canceled contracts for 240 000 tons of Ukrainian wheat

Egypt canceled contracts for 240 000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, which it booked in February and March.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to its own sources.

The contracted grain was never shipped due to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to journalists, Egypt has canceled agreements on four out of five consignments of grain. The General Authority for the Supply of Goods of Egypt (GASC) released the Ukrainian companies "Nibulon" and Inerco from their obligations to supply grain, despite the fact that there is no force majeure clause in the GASC contracts.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement on grain export with Turkey and the UN. Journalists could not establish when GASC canceled the contracts — before the signing of the "grain agreement" or after.

According to traders, the fifth grain cargo for Egypt is in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk and is waiting to be shipped.