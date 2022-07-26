In Britain, the debate between the candidates for the post of prime minister was interrupted — the presenter fainted

In Great Britain, the televised debate between the candidates for the post of prime minister was interrupted because the host of the program, Kate McCann, fainted.
The debate took place between the head of the Foreign Ministry Liz Truss and the former head of the Ministry of Finance Rishi Sunak.
In the video, Truss can be seen actively leading the discussion, and then hears a roar and immediately leaves from behind the podium.
“Kate McCann collapsed on air tonight and although she is fine, on medical advice we will not be resuming the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners," the TV channel said in a statement.
- On June 6, members of the Conservative Party voted on a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson due to the results of an investigation into the parties held in the Prime Ministerʼs office during the quarantine. Investigators determined that in 2020 and 2021 parties were held in the office without complying with quarantine measures, which the government introduced throughout Great Britain due to the coronavirus. Participants were fined. Johnson admitted his guilt, apologized and announced his readiness to pay a fine. According to the voting results, the Prime Minister received a vote of confidence and did not resign.
- Within a month, a scandal broke out again — due to the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two colleagues, to a position close to Johnson. There are versions that Johnson knew about this, but appointed Pincher anyway. The British prime minister again publicly apologized for such a decision, but emphasized that he would not resign.
- At the beginning of July, more than 50 members of his cabinet and high-ranking officials left Johnson due to scandals. The next day, he appointed new members of the government, but already on July 7, Johnson announced that he was resigning as head of government and leader of the Conservative Party. He will serve as the head of the party and the government until a new one is elected.
- On July 12, the Labor Party initiated a vote of no confidence, and on July 13, the British government initiated a vote of confidence in itself.
- On July 18, Johnsonʼs government avoided a vote of no confidence. The House of Commons of Great Britain, after five hours of debate, could not gather a sufficient number of votes — Johnsonʼs government was supported by 349 MPs, 238 opposed.