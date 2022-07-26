In Britain, the debate between the candidates for the post of prime minister was interrupted — the presenter fainted

In Great Britain, the televised debate between the candidates for the post of prime minister was interrupted because the host of the program, Kate McCann, fainted.

The debate took place between the head of the Foreign Ministry Liz Truss and the former head of the Ministry of Finance Rishi Sunak.

In the video, Truss can be seen actively leading the discussion, and then hears a roar and immediately leaves from behind the podium.

“Kate McCann collapsed on air tonight and although she is fine, on medical advice we will not be resuming the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners," the TV channel said in a statement.